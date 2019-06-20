Sleater-Kinney Bring Gothic Vibe to ‘Hurry on Home’ on ‘Fallon’

Sleater-Kinney brought a dark, gothic energy to their single “Hurry on Home” on Wednesday’s Tonight Show. Dressed in all-black leathery outfits, the band churned through the art-punk track, with Carrie Brownstein breaking out in a riotous guitar solo midway through.

The influence of Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) was evident throughout the performance — an appropriate reference point, as she produced the trio’s upcoming ninth LP, The Center Won’t Hold, out August 16th. In addition to “Hurry on Home,” which received the lyric video treatment from Miranda July, Sleater-Kinney recently issued another track from the album, “The Future Is Here.”

In a statement about the record, which follows 2015’s No Cities to Love, the trio detailed the lyrical themes that informed the new songs. “We’re always mixing the personal and the political but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person — ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness — in the middle of the chaos,” Brownstein said. Guitarist Corin Tucker added, “[The LP] drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election. And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it’s like the band is finding its way out of that space by becoming a rock band.”

The band will promote The Center Won’t Hold on a North American fall tour that launches October 9th in Spokane, Washington and runs through November 23rd in Seattle, Washington.

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates

October 9 – Fox Theater @ Spokane, WA, United States

October 11 – Knitting Factory Boise @ Boise, ID, United States

October 12 – The Depot @ Salt Lake City, UT, United States

October 13 – Ogden Theatre @ Denver, CO, United States

October 15 – Palace Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN, United States

October 16 – The Riverside Theater @ Milwaukee, WI, United States

October 18 – Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, IL, United States

October 20 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall @ Louisville, KY, United States

October 21 – Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN, United States

October 23 – Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA, United States

October 25 – The Anthem @ Washington, DC, United States

October 26 – Stage AE @ Pittsburgh, PA, United States

October 27 – The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA, United States

October 29 – House of Blues @ Boston, MA, United States

October 30 – Kings Theatre @ Brooklyn, NY, United States

October 31 – Hammerstein Ballroom @ New York, NY, United States

November 1 – Newport Music Hall @ Columbus, OH, United States

November 3 – Rebel Complex @ Toronto, Canada

November 4 – Majestic Theatre @ Detroit, MI, United States

November 5 – The Pageant @ St. Louis, MO, United States

November 7 – House of Blues @ Houston, TX, United States

November 8 – House of Blues @ Dallas, TX, United States

November 9 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater @ Austin, TX, United States

November 11 – The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ, United States

November 12 – The Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA, United States

November 13 – The Observatory OC @ Santa Ana, CA, United States

November 14 – Hollywood Palladium @ Los Angeles, CA, United States

November 16 – Fox Theater @ Oakland, CA, United States

November 19 – Crystal Ballroom @ Portland, OR, United States

November 21 – Commodore Ballroom @ Vancouver, WA, United States

November 23 – Paramount Theatre @ Seattle, WA, United States