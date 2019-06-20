Sleater-Kinney Bring Gothic Vibe to ‘Hurry on Home’ on ‘Fallon’

Sleater-Kinney brought a dark, gothic energy to their single “Hurry on Home” on Wednesday’s Tonight Show. Dressed in all-black leathery outfits, the band churned through the art-punk track, with Carrie Brownstein breaking out in a riotous guitar solo midway through.
The influence of Annie Clark (aka St. Vincent) was evident throughout the performance — an appropriate reference point, as she produced the trio’s upcoming ninth LP, The Center Won’t Hold, out August 16th. In addition to “Hurry on Home,” which received the lyric video treatment from Miranda July, Sleater-Kinney recently issued another track from the album, “The Future Is Here.”
In a statement about the record, which follows 2015’s No Cities to Love, the trio detailed the lyrical themes that informed the new songs. “We’re always mixing the personal and the political but on this record, despite obviously thinking so much about politics, we were really thinking about the person — ourselves or versions of ourselves or iterations of depression or loneliness — in the middle of the chaos,” Brownstein said. Guitarist Corin Tucker added, “[The LP] drops you into the world of catastrophe that touches on the election. And almost like a mission statement, at the end of that song, it’s like the band is finding its way out of that space by becoming a rock band.”
The band will promote The Center Won’t Hold on a North American fall tour that launches October 9th in Spokane, Washington and runs through November 23rd in Seattle, Washington.
Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates
