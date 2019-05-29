Sleater-Kinney Return With Cheeky Lyric Video, New Fall Tour Dates

Ever wonder what it’d be like to booty call Carrie Brownstein? Now’s your chance. The playful lyric video for Sleater-Kinney‘s long-awaited new single “Hurry On Home” follows text banter between Brownstein and director Miranda July.

As one might expect, the results are far from your average lyric clip. After seeing the Instagram announcement that art-pop musician/noted queer icon Annie Clark (a.k.a. St. Vincent) would be producing the rock trio’s upcoming album, July tries to win back Brownstein’s affection by text-spamming her lyrics: “I’ve made my mood your mood” and “Disconnect me from my skin.”

In a statement, drummer Janet Weiss enthused, “I think for Carrie and Corin [Tucker] it was liberating to explore a different sound palette.” Brownstein added, “Instead of just going into the studio to document what we’d done, we were going in to explore and to find the essence of something. To dig in deeper.” Tucker described the recording process as a “manic energy of empowerment.”

The band is expected to release more music this year in anticipation of their forthcoming album, which follows 2015’s No Cities to Love. They will tour behind the LP this fall on a North American trek that launches October 9th in Spokane, Washington and runs through November 23rd in Seattle, Washington; general tickets go on sale Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. local time.

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates

October 9 – Fox Theater @ Spokane, WA, United States

October 11 – Knitting Factory Boise @ Boise, ID, United States

October 12 – The Depot @ Salt Lake City, UT, United States

October 13 – Ogden Theatre @ Denver, CO, United States

October 15 – Palace Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN, United States

October 16 – The Riverside Theater @ Milwaukee, WI, United States

October 18 – Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, IL, United States

October 20 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall @ Louisville, KY, United States

October 21 – Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN, United States

October 23 – Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA, United States

October 25 – The Anthem @ Washington, DC, United States

October 26 – Stage AE @ Pittsburgh, PA, United States

October 27 – The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA, United States

October 29 – House of Blues @ Boston, MA, United States

October 30 – Kings Theatre @ Brooklyn, NY, United States

October 31 – Hammerstein Ballroom @ New York, NY, United States

November 1 – Newport Music Hall @ Columbus, OH, United States

November 3 – Rebel Complex @ Toronto, Canada

November 4 – Majestic Theatre @ Detroit, MI, United States

November 5 – The Pageant @ St. Louis, MO, United States

November 7 – House of Blues @ Houston, TX, United States

November 8 – House of Blues @ Dallas, TX, United States

November 9 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater @ Austin, TX, United States

November 11 – The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ, United States

November 12 – The Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA, United States

November 13 – The Observatory OC @ Santa Ana, CA, United States

November 14 – Hollywood Palladium @ Los Angeles, CA, United States

November 16 – Fox Theater @ Oakland, CA, United States

November 19 – Crystal Ballroom @ Portland, OR, United States

November 21 – Commodore Ballroom @ Vancouver, WA, United States

November 23 – Paramount Theatre @ Seattle, WA, United States