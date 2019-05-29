Sleater-Kinney Return With Cheeky Lyric Video, New Fall Tour Dates

Ever wonder what it’d be like to booty call Carrie Brownstein? Now’s your chance. The playful lyric video for Sleater-Kinney‘s long-awaited new single “Hurry On Home” follows text banter between Brownstein and director Miranda July.
As one might expect, the results are far from your average lyric clip. After seeing the Instagram announcement that art-pop musician/noted queer icon Annie Clark (a.k.a. St. Vincent) would be producing the rock trio’s upcoming album, July tries to win back Brownstein’s affection by text-spamming her lyrics: “I’ve made my mood your mood” and “Disconnect me from my skin.”
In a statement, drummer Janet Weiss enthused, “I think for Carrie and Corin [Tucker] it was liberating to explore a different sound palette.” Brownstein added, “Instead of just going into the studio to document what we’d done, we were going in to explore and to find the essence of something. To dig in deeper.” Tucker described the recording process as a “manic energy of empowerment.”
The band is expected to release more music this year in anticipation of their forthcoming album, which follows 2015’s No Cities to Love. They will tour behind the LP this fall on a North American trek that launches October 9th in Spokane, Washington and runs through November 23rd in Seattle, Washington; general tickets go on sale Friday, June 14th at 10 a.m. local time.
Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates
October 9 – Fox Theater @ Spokane, WA, United States
October 11 – Knitting Factory Boise @ Boise, ID, United States
October 12 – The Depot @ Salt Lake City, UT, United States
October 13 – Ogden Theatre @ Denver, CO, United States
October 15 – Palace Theatre @ Minneapolis, MN, United States
October 16 – The Riverside Theater @ Milwaukee, WI, United States
October 18 – Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, IL, United States
October 20 – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall @ Louisville, KY, United States
October 21 – Ryman Auditorium @ Nashville, TN, United States
October 23 – Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA, United States
October 25 – The Anthem @ Washington, DC, United States
October 26 – Stage AE @ Pittsburgh, PA, United States
October 27 – The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA, United States
October 29 – House of Blues @ Boston, MA, United States
October 30 – Kings Theatre @ Brooklyn, NY, United States
October 31 – Hammerstein Ballroom @ New York, NY, United States
November 1 – Newport Music Hall @ Columbus, OH, United States
November 3 – Rebel Complex @ Toronto, Canada
November 4 – Majestic Theatre @ Detroit, MI, United States
November 5 – The Pageant @ St. Louis, MO, United States
November 7 – House of Blues @ Houston, TX, United States
November 8 – House of Blues @ Dallas, TX, United States
November 9 – ACL Live at The Moody Theater @ Austin, TX, United States
November 11 – The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ, United States
November 12 – The Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA, United States
November 13 – The Observatory OC @ Santa Ana, CA, United States
November 14 – Hollywood Palladium @ Los Angeles, CA, United States
November 16 – Fox Theater @ Oakland, CA, United States
November 19 – Crystal Ballroom @ Portland, OR, United States
November 21 – Commodore Ballroom @ Vancouver, WA, United States
November 23 – Paramount Theatre @ Seattle, WA, United States