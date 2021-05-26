Sleater-Kinney Get ‘High in the Grass’ in New Video

Sleater-Kinney is out with the second song and video from their upcoming tenth studio album, Path of Wellness — out June 11th via Mom and Pop — and it’s sure to give you a contact high.

Directed by Kelly Sears, the visual for “High in the Grass” features trees with eyes, headless dancers, and a bunch of decapitated folks performing unsuccessful CPR.

Opening with chaotic guitar, the track kicks off like a chase in a horror flick — all ominous riffs — before slowing down to allow Carrie Brownstein’s delicate soprano to break through as she sings the titular line, “High in the grass.” The song/video culminates in a wild dance party as Brownstein sings, “The spring then came alive and we lost our minds/danced to no music like fools.”

“High in the Grass” follows the first single off the upcoming record, “Worry With You,” which dropped earlier this month. Brownstein and bandmate Corin Tucker recorded Path of Wellness in Portland, Oregon, during the pandemic. It marks their first LP as a duo; longtime drummer Janet Weiss left the band shortly before 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold was released.

Sleater-Kinney is heading out on a co-headlining tour with Wilco, dubbed the It’s Time Tour, this summer.

Path of Wellness Tracklist

1. Path of Wellness

2. High in the Grass

3. Worry With You

4. Method

5. Shadow Town

6. Favorite Neighbor

7. Tomorrow’s Grave

8. No Knives

9. Complex Female Characters

10. Down The Line

11. Bring Mercy

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco, It’s Time Tour 2021 Dates

August 5 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts*

August 7 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater*

August 10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

August 13 – St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

August 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 15 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

August 17 – Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

August 18 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

August 20 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 21 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

August 22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

August 24 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 25 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre Summer Concert Series – Thompson’s Point

August 26 – Lewiston, NY @ Artpark

August 28 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

*indicates no Nnamdï on this date