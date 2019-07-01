×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1328: Howard Stern
Read Next Inside the U.S. Suicide Epidemic: Readers Respond Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sleater-Kinney Drummer Janet Weiss to Leave Band

“It is time for me to move on,” she writes

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
GEORGE, WA - MAY 22: Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney performs at the Sasquatch Music Festival at The Gorge on May 22, 2015 in George, Washington. (Photo by Suzi Pratt/WireImage)

Janet Weiss of Sleater-Kinney performs at the Sasquatch Music Festival at The Gorge on May 22, 2015 in George, Washington.

Suzi Pratt/WireImage

Longtime Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from the seminal alternative rock band. In a public statement, Weiss said the band was “heading in a new direction” and that “it is time for me to move on.”

“I will never forget the heights we reached or the magnificent times Corin, Carrie and I shared,” she wrote. “We were a force of nature. To the dearest SK fans – you’re the raddest fans in the universe and I love you.”

The band responded to the news on Instagram, writing, “We are saddened by Janet’s decision to leave Sleater-Kinney. It has been an incredible privilege to work with such a talented musician and drummer over the course of so many albums, including The Center Won’t Hold…We wish Janet all the best as she starts a new chapter in her life.”

Sleater-Kinney are currently in the middle of album rollout for their forthcoming record The Center Won’t Hold, produced with St. Vincent. They released the lead single “Hurry On Home” with a lyric video this past May. Prior to her departure announcement, Weiss appeared in promotional materials and live television performances with bandmates Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein. The Center Won’t Hold is scheduled for release on August 16th.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1328: Howard Stern
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad