Sleater-Kinney Drummer Janet Weiss to Leave Band

Longtime Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss announced her departure from the seminal alternative rock band. In a public statement, Weiss said the band was “heading in a new direction” and that “it is time for me to move on.”

“I will never forget the heights we reached or the magnificent times Corin, Carrie and I shared,” she wrote. “We were a force of nature. To the dearest SK fans – you’re the raddest fans in the universe and I love you.”

The band responded to the news on Instagram, writing, “We are saddened by Janet’s decision to leave Sleater-Kinney. It has been an incredible privilege to work with such a talented musician and drummer over the course of so many albums, including The Center Won’t Hold…We wish Janet all the best as she starts a new chapter in her life.”

Sleater-Kinney are currently in the middle of album rollout for their forthcoming record The Center Won’t Hold, produced with St. Vincent. They released the lead single “Hurry On Home” with a lyric video this past May. Prior to her departure announcement, Weiss appeared in promotional materials and live television performances with bandmates Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein. The Center Won’t Hold is scheduled for release on August 16th.