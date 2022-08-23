See Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett, Fred Armisen Cover Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical’

During a stop on Courtney Barnett’s touring festival Here and There, the musician took the stage with Sleater-Kinney and Fred Armisen to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John with a cover of her 1981 single “Physical.”

For the energetic cover, the group donned ’80s headbands and Armisen showed off his best work out-inspired dance moves. The Redmond, WA crowd sang along with the memorable chorus.

Barnett launched her traveling “Here and There” fest on Monday, Aug. 8, in Kansas City, Missouri. The trek will continue through early September, with a wide array of artists set to join Barnett on select dates, including Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Alvvays, Bartees Strange, Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain, Wet Leg, and Arooj Aftab.

Along with the tour, the musician also announced Here and There, a forthcoming compilation that will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. Last week, Sleater-Kinney shared a rare live recording of their song “Complex Female Characters,” which will appear on the LP.

Newton-John died earlier this month at age 73. Numerous artists have been honoring her work on tour, including Coldplay and Natalie Imbruglia who recently performed a rendition of “Summer Nights” from Grease.