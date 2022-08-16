Hear Previously-Unreleased Live Version of Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Complex Female Characters’

Sleater-Kinney has shared a rare live recording of their song “Complex Female Characters.” The previously-unreleased version comes off Here and There, a forthcoming compilation from Courtney Barnett that will benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds and Advocates for Youth. Purchase or stream the song here.

For Here and There, out Aug. 19, Barnett has collected a mix of rare b-sides, demos, and live recordings from Sleater-Kinney, Faye Webster, and others. It features contributions from some of the artists joining Barnett on her traveling festival of the same name this summer, and is now available to pre-order now on Bandcamp as a digital release. There will also be a special cassette version limited to just 600 copies.

“Complex Female Characters” originally appeared on Sleater-Kinney’s 2021 LP, Path of Wellness.

Barnet launched the traveling “Here and There” fest on Monday, Aug. 8, in Kansas City, Missouri. The trek will continue through early September, with a wide array of artists set to join Barnett on select dates, including Sleater-Kinney, Waxahatchee, Fred Armisen, Alvvays, Bartees Strange, Lucy Dacus, Snail Mail, Japanese Breakfast, Chicano Batman, Indigo De Souza, Ethel Cain, Wet Leg, and Arooj Aftab.