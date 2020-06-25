 Watch Ben Gibbard, Sleater-Kinney Perform COVID-19 Relief Concert - Rolling Stone
Watch Sleater-Kinney, Ben Gibbard, Brandi Carlile, Perform at COVID-19 Relief Concert

All in WA is now streaming on Amazon

Angie Martoccio

Ben Gibbard, Sleater-Kinney, Brandi Carlile and more joined forces for the 75-minute All in WA COVID-19 relief concert on Wednesday.

The Washington artists brought their most beloved songs to the table, with Ben Gibbard performing the Postal Service’s “Such Great Heights,” Sleater-Kinney tearing through “Modern Girl,” and Brandi Carlile singing “The Story.”

The virtual concert also hosted Pearl Jam, who performed their Gigaton track “Dance of the Clairvoyants” for the first time. Dave Matthews, Ciara, Macklemore, Nancy Wilson, Sir Mix-A-Lot, the Head and the Heart and more also performed.

Bill Gates also made an appearance during the concert, addressing the pandemic and racial injustice: “These are unprecedented times,” he said. “From the devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the brutal injustices that black people experience in our country, we’re facing some of the biggest challenges of our lifetimes.”

“I’m inspired by how Washington has responded,” he continued. “People around our state and around the world are coming together to save lives and make the world a better place. Scientists are working on new tools to detect, treat and prevent COVID-19. I believe that we’ll have a safe, effective vaccine sometime next year.”

All in WA was presented by Amazon and aired on broadcast and cable networks; it’s now streaming on Amazon Prime.

