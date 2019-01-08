Sleater-Kinney Announce New Album Produced by St. Vincent

Sleater-Kinney will release an as-yet-untitled follow-up to their reunion album, 2015’s No Cities to Love, sometime this year. St. Vincent produced the album with the band. Both she and the trio announced the news via their social media accounts today with a photo of them all behind a mixing desk.

“We always planned on getting back in the studio — it was just a matter of when,” guitarist Carrie Brownstein told NPR. “If there is an overarching principle to this album, it’s that the tools on which we were relying proved inadequate. So we sought new ones, both metaphorically and literally.”

St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark, showed off her fandom for the group last year when she posted an Instagram of herself doing a “pre-show Sleater-Kinney warm up,” playing the band’s “Modern Girl,” off their LP The Woods, and tagging Brownstein. Clark has also appeared in three episodes of Brownstein’s Portlandia and, as the AV Club notes, worked with the guitarist on videos for the ramp-up to 2017’s Masseduction. They also worked together on a tongue-in-cheek “interview kit” as part of the promotion. In 2014, St. Vincent said she had been working in the studio with Brownstein, though nothing materialized.

Brownstein told Billboard last year that the group was taking things at their own pace while working on a follow-up to No Cities to Love. “Now, just so you know, we’re going to do this very slowly,” she said. “It’s an ongoing conversation.”