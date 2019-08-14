See Sleater-Kinney Perform ‘Stripped Down’ Version of New Song ‘Broken’

Ahead of the release of Sleater-Kinney’s The Center Won’t Hold this Friday, Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein have provided one last preview from their new LP: The now-duo filmed an acoustic, low-key version of the song “Broken” – with Tucker on vocals and Brownstein on piano – and uploaded the performance to YouTube on Wednesday.

“We wanted to share this live and stripped down version of our song ‘Broken,'” the band wrote of the song on YouTube. “It’s a song about trying to stay strong in the face of trespass and trauma.”

“Broken” is notably the first track from The Center Won’t Hold released so far that features Tucker on lead vocals. Previously, the band released the singles “Hurry on Home,” “The Future Is Here,” “Can I Go On” and the title track. The band will be touring the U.S. this fall, starting October 9th in Spokane, WA, and looping across the country before ending November 23rd in Seattle.

Earlier this year, longtime Sleater-Kinney drummer Janet Weiss, who contributed to The Center Won’t Hold, announced her departure from the band. Weiss was due to tour the West Coast with her band Quasi this fall, but announced Wednesday that she would be in recovery for the next 12 weeks following a car accident.