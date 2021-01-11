Sleaford Mods Drop New Song ‘Nudge It’ With Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor

British punks Sleaford Mods have released a new single, “Nudge It,” featuring Amy Taylor from the Australian outfit Amyl and the Sniffers. The track will appear on the duo’s upcoming album, Spare Ribs, out this Friday, January 15th.

“Nudge It” arrives with a music video directed by Eddie the Wheel in which Sleaford Mods deliver the track while ambling around empty streets, with some camera effects giving the proceedings a herky-jerky feel. Halfway through, Taylor “phones in” to deliver her portion of the song.

In a statement, Sleaford Mods vocalist Jason Williamson said of “Nudge It”: “Imagine you’ve got limited options, unsure how you’re getting by that week, looking out the window of the damp flat you don’t want to live in, and seeing a bunch of posers having a photoshoot because ‘cool architecture bro, we feel your pain’. Reduced circumstance isn’t a pantomime. If you haven’t lived within its confines don’t use it to enamor your ideas. It confuses the platform for those that truly live it and more often than not buries creative breakthroughs because the arena is polluted by the view of their world through someone else’s privileged lens. So beware the eager networkers, don’t settle for the 20p pay-out, nudge it, pop the posers. And don’t apologize for the fucker either.”

Spare Ribs follows Sleaford Mods’ 2019 album, Eton Alive. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Williamson noted a few songs on the record were written before Covid-19, although he said the pandemic and lockdown inspired much of the record.

“It was quite clear that the entertainment sector was going to be halted, obviously, because people can’t get together to go and watch bands live, and that’s where our income is, live music, gigging, touring; it’s where we make our money,” he said. “So, it was concerning as to how that would pan out. But apart from that, generally, we were just really frustrated with the politics of everything, and obviously the domestic situation of being in the house all the time. You had to get your head around that.”