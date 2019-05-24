Hear Slayyyter’s Electro Update of Britney Spears’ ‘Everytime’

Pop newcomer Slayyyter has released a mostly faithful cover of Britney Spears’ ballad “Everytime.” The 22-year-old singer-songwriter is working on her debut album. For her rendition, Slayyyter maintains the tempo and vulnerable delivery of Spears’ original. Still, she gives it a bit of a fresh spin, adding dreamy production that gives both the piano and her voice a more electro-pop sheen.

“I love Britney so much and wanted to have it be a similar but more electronic rendition of her legendary song,” Slayyyter wrote in an Instagram post that was accompanied by an “old e-girl pic” of her with wings on a cloud background.

Slayyyter made her debut last year with the single “BFF.” She has released two new singles this year, including “Mine” and “Daddy AF.” This summer she will launch her debut mini tour with dates across June and July.

“In the very back of my brain I’ve wanted to be a superstar since I was a little child, but that’s not always realistic,” she told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “It would be quite the Cinderella story if little old me ever was. I don’t know if that’s in the cards for me, but who knows? I just want it to pay my bills. Anything else is just a bonus.”