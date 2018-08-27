Slayer to Extend Final World Tour Into 2019

One day after concluding the second North American leg of their farewell tour, Slayer announced plans to continue the trek into 2019. The iconic metal band are planning shows for South America, Australia and Japan, though they’ve yet to announce specific dates.

In a statement, guitarist Kerry King said the band “always knew” their goodbye jaunt would continue into next year. “We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve been getting here in North America,” he said. “We’ve heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we’ll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time.”

Bassist Tom Araya thanked the band’s fans in his own statement. “You really are loyal and dedicated fans and we appreciate that so much from you,” he said. “We still have quite a few places to play, so next year, keep your eyes and ears open so you can catch us live one last and final time. Again, thank you!”

Slayer’s “Final World Tour” has thus far completed two North American legs, with a third in the U.K. and Europe launching November 1st and concluding December 8th. The band’s itinerary also includes headlining slots at Mexico’s ForceFest on October 7th and France’s Hellfest Open Air on June 23rd, 2019.

The trek launched in May with a run featuring support from several metal bands they inspired, including Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth and Testament.