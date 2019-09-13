 See Slayer’s Violent ‘The Repentless Killology’ Movie Trailer – Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
Home Music Music News

See Slayer’s Violent ‘The Repentless Killology’ Movie Trailer

Film features both narrative music video trilogy and concert footage from 2017

Kory Grow

As a parting gift for their fans, Slayer will mark the last leg of their final tour with The Repentless Killology, a combination narrative movie and concert film. The film portion features the trilogy of videos that filmmaker BJ McDonnell made for “You Against You,” “Repentless,” and “Pride in Prejudice” — all off the band’s Repentless album — with a beefed-up storyline connecting them.

The concert film features the band’s entire Los Angeles Forum performance from August 5th, 2017. The video release will come out digitally and on Blu-ray on November 8th. A concert album will arrive the same day on double-CD and double-LP packages, including colored vinyl options.

The narrative film tell the story of a former neo-Nazi, Wyatt (actor Jason Trost), who has fallen in love with a woman named Gina. The gang he was a member of, the Hand Brotherhood, catches up with him and murders her in front of him. He subsequently has to go on the run from both police and the Hand Brotherhood. (Wyatt’s story was previously explored in the band’s comic book, Slayer: Repentless.)

In addition to Trost, the film stars Danny Trejo, Richard Speight, Derek Mears, Bill Mosley, and Orange Is the New Black’s “secret metalhead,” Jessica Pimentel.

A teaser for the film shows the eyepatch-wearing Trost looking from behind bars and, on the outside, holding out a gun. Trejo is behind bars and stabs other inmates. Speight stabs a woman, ostensibly Gina, in front of a swastika. And in one scene, a man gets stabbed right in his open mouth.

“When we set out to do these initial three videos, we had the intention of continuing the next adventures of Slayer and Wyatt on a following album,” McDonnell said in a statement. “But Slayer announced that Repentless was the final album and tour, so this story, the videos, and finally a full live concert at the end is a perfect wrap up of the ‘Repentless’ final tour. This is the finale of Slayer. This is the end of the monsters.”

The concert film portion of the release was filmed by Wayne Isham (Metallica, Kelly Clarkson), and it features the band playing classics like “South of Heaven,” “Dead Skin Mask,” and “Angel of Death.”

The group will kick off its “final campaign” — the last leg of its final tour — with a couple of festival appearances in October, followed by a run of U.S. dates in November. They’ll end their bloody reign with two shows at the Forum at the end of the month.

