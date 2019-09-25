See Slayer Blast Through ‘Repentless’ in ‘Killology’ Concert Film Clip

As Slayer gear up for one last gallop ’round the pumpkin patch with a final set of U.S. tour dates, they’re putting out concert film they shot at the Forum in LA in 2017. A clip of the first song of the night, “Repentless,” shows the audience freaking out during the song’s intro — they throw the horns at imagery of crosses turning upside down — before the curtain shows the group’s pentagram logo and drop to show the band digging into the thrasher. Guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt headbang, as the gray-bearded vocalist-bassist Tom Araya sings, “Arrogance, violence, world in disarray.” As the song progresses, the audience turns into a slow-churning mass of people moshing.

The footage will be included in The Repentless Killology, a DVD release that pairs footage from the band’s Forum gig with a narrative film based on filmmaker BJ McDonnell’s videos for three of the singles off the group’s last album, Repentless. “When we set out to do these initial three videos, we had the intention of continuing the next adventures of Slayer and [the story’s protagonist] Wyatt on a following album,” McDonnell said in a statement. “But Slayer announced that Repentless was the final album and tour, so this story, the videos, and finally a full live concert at the end is a perfect wrap up of the ‘Repentless’ final tour. This is the finale of Slayer. This is the end of the monsters.”

The band will play its final concerts at the end of November once again at the Forum. Although they have some festival dates planned for October, they kick off the final tour officially in North Carolina on November 2nd.