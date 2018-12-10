Slayer Plot New North American Dates for Final Tour

Slayer will return to North America for another leg of their ongoing Final Tour this spring. The band will spend March in Asia and most of the summer in Europe; it plans to announce more tour dates in the future. Lamb of God, Amon Amarth and Cannibal Corpse will support the 16 new dates.

A few months ago, guitarist Kerry King released a statement saying that the tour would run into next year. “We’ve been blown away by the response we’ve been getting here in North America,” he said. “We’ve heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we’ll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time.”

Frontman and bassist Tom Araya echoed King’s sentiments at the time. “You really are loyal and dedicated fans and we appreciate that so much from you,” he said. “We still have quite a few places to play, so next year, keep your eyes and ears open so you can catch us live one last and final time. Again, thank you!”

The band posted a new chapter of their ongoing series of mini-docs about their formative years. In the new, third episode, the group covers a lot of ground: their first recording, (the song “Aggressive Perfector” for the third installment of Metal Blade’s Metal Massacre LP) their early albums and the hiring of drummer Paul Bostaph after the departure of founding drummer Dave Lombardo.

Slayer North American Tour Dates

May 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Amphitheatre

May 3 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre

May 5 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP/Don Haskins Center

May 7 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

May 8 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 10 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 11 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

May 13 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena

May 14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweasther Post Pavilion

May 16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

May 17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre

May 19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

May 20 – Youngstown, OH @ Covel Centre

May 22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

May 25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center