Slayer Detail Last Leg of Farewell Tour

Slayer will embark on the seventh and final leg of their farewell tour, “The Final Campaign,” this fall. The metal legends will hit a mix of big and small cities during the final 18-date run, which kicks off November 2nd at the Explore Asheville Arena in Asheville, North Carolina and wraps November 30th at the Forum in Los Angeles.

Slayer will receive support through the trek from Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo and the Illegals, who will perform a full set of Pantera songs. Tickets for the final run of Slayer’s farewell tour go on sale July 12th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the band’s website.

Since launching “The Final Campaign” last May, Slayer have played over 140 shows in 40 U.S. states, plus gigs in 30 other countries and a variety of festival sets. When the band announced they would be extending the farewell tour into 2019, guitarist Kerry King said in a statement, “We’ve heard about fans who have driven five, six hours, or flown in from other cities or countries to see us, so we want to assure our fans that we’ll be on the road through 2019 and will get to as many places around the world as possible to make it easier for everyone to come and see us one last time.”

Prior to the final fall run, Slayer will spend much of the summer playing shows around Europe, Canada and South America. They’re also set to perform at the 15th annual Riot Fest, which will take place in Chicago’s Douglas Park September 13th through 15th.

Slayer Tour Dates

November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Explore Asheville Arena

November 3 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

November 5 – Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

November 6 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

November 8 – Springfield, MA @ Mass Mutual Center,

November 9 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 11 – KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY

November 12 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

November 14 – Moline, IL @ TaxSlayer Arena

November 15 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Center

November 17 – Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

November 18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

November 20 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmore Arena

November 22 – Billings, MT @ Rimrock Arena

November 24 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

November 26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Arena

November 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum