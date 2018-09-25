Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1319: September 4th, 2018
Read Next Gary Numan Cancels Cleveland Show After Tour Bus Kills Elderly Man Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Slash, Myles Kennedy Rock as Rag Doll Puppets in New ‘Driving Rain’ Video

Song appears on newly released album, ‘Living the Dream’

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Slash and his bandmates in Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators get the rag doll treatment in the fun new video for “Driving Rain.” The song appears on Living the Dream, which was released via Slash’s own label, Snakepit, in partnership with Roadrunner.

In the clip, the band, whose puppet counterparts wear serious (and funny) rock & roll riffing expressions perform on a mountain. Meanwhile, a rag doll couple is fighting. The woman takes off in a jeep with her friend to escape the argument. As they flee down a street, do donuts trailed by fiery smoke and go off-roading to meet the band, the woman’s boyfriend is in hot pursuit.

“The idea behind doing an animated video for ‘Driving Rain’ is mostly due to the dark subject matter of the song influencing directors to come up with very dramatic, dark and sullen regular live action treatments that weren’t any fun at all (no offense to those guys),” Slash said in a statement. “So, I wanted to create something that could be tongue-in-cheek and yet still be dark with live-action animation. We’re all big fans of Stoopid Buddy and they came up with a great concept and treatment. We love the video and it came out fn’ brilliant. FYI, no puppets were harmed during the making of this video.”

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators are currently in the midst of their North American tour. The 21-date run culminates in Los Angeles, California, on October 16th at The Palladium.

In This Article: Slash

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1319: September 4th, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad