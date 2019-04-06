Slash’s Top Hats, Guitar Case, MTV Moonman Highlight Ex-Wife’s ‘Uncoupling Auction’

Iconic items from Slash’s Guns N’ Roses tenure – including the guitarist’s top hate, coffin-shaped guitar case and his 1988 MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist – will go to the highest bidder as part of an “uncoupling auction” following Slash’s split from his wife Perla Hudson.

Julien’s Auctions will host the May sale focusing on “some of the most personal and unique items from the magnificent Beverly Hills estate that Perla Hudson and legendary Guns N’Roses guitarist Slash shared during their 14-year marriage as well as memorabilia and ephemera related to Slash’s career,” the auction house said in a statement.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Youth Emerging Stronger (YES), which provide safety, stability and housing to runaway, homeless and foster youth.

Among the more notable items include Slash’s MTV Music Video Award Moonman trophy, which Guns N’ Roses received as the Best New Artist for the “Welcome to the Jungle” video; the Moonman, inscribed with Slash’s name, has a pre-auction estimate of $15,000. Platinum records from Slash’s career and his Hollywood Walk of Fame plaque will also go to auction.

In addition to Slash’s inimitable stage garb – from top hats, leather jackets to snakeskin boots – fans can also bid on the guitarist’s black Jim Dunlop DCR-IFC Wah pedal.

More personable items include items from Slash and Perla’s wedding, like her “beaded and sequin top hat wedding veil” and “a sculpted plastic wedding cake topper custom fitted with top hat, veil, and hair to represent the couple.” There was also handwritten love letters the couple exchanged and “a Stephen McSwain Wicked Witch of the West guitar, signed ‘For Perla, Merry Xmas & Happy Valentine’s Day from your loving husband Slash.'”

Slash and Perla’s “uncoupling auction” will take place May 17th and 18th at New York’s Hard Rock Café and online.

“Perla and Slash were the ultimate rock and roll couple,” Julien’s CEO Darren Julien, said in a statement. “The items in this collection not only personify the sensational love affair and life of this dramatic and glamorous couple but will add tremendous value and bragging rights to any serious rock fan’s collection of memorabilia owned by one of rock and roll’s greatest guitar gods, Slash.”