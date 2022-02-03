Watch Slash Shred During ‘The River Is Rising’ on ‘Kimmel’

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to play their raucous new song, “The River Is Rising.”

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist joined his bandmates — singer Myles Kennedy, bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz and guitarist Frank Sidoris — on the late-night show’s stage for a performance of the hard rock track, which comes off the group’s new album, 4.

Slash also sat down with host Jimmy Kimmel to discuss the album, which drops Feb. 11. Wearing his signature hat and sunglasses, the guitarist talked about his musically-talented kids and recalled the heyday of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, which was home to many hard rock and heavy metal venues.

“We always play live. Like, we always go in the room and, to get the energy, everybody plays together,” Slash said of why he insisted on recording 4 live in the studio. “And the farther into the millennium we get, the less likely it’s going to be for us to record that way.”

4 marks the fourth studio album for Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. The album, produced by Dave Cobb and recorded at RCA Studio A in Nashville, is their first for Gibson Records. The group’s last album, Living the Dream, dropped in 2018.