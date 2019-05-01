×
Rolling Stone
Watch Slash, Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Rip Through ‘Boulevard of Broken Hearts’ in New Video

Track appears on band’s 2018 LP Living the Dream

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators deliver a dazzling performance of “Boulevard of Broken Hearts” to a wowed London crowd in the new video for the Living the Dream track.

The clip was shot by Dan Sturgess at the band’s sold-out show at the Eventim Apollo in London this February. The video captures the tantalizing pre-show build-up as fans arrive at the venue and the band prepares backstage, while the footage from the performance shows Slash, Kennedy and the Conspirators at their unbridled best as they tear through “Boulevard of Broken Hearts.”

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators released Living the Dream last September. The record marks the Guns N’ Roses guitarist’s fourth solo LP and third with Kennedy and the Conspirators, following 2014’s World on Fire.

Slash, Kennedy and the Conspirators will kick off another European tour this June and they’re also set to launch a North American leg July 15th at the Warfield Theater in San Francisco, California.

