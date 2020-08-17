Watch Slash, Lzzy Hale, Gilby Clarke and Matt Sorum Play Virtual Rendition of ‘Come Together’

An incredible lineup of musicians united on Saturday for (De)Tour, a virtual charity festival hosted by the Morrison Hotel Gallery and Rolling Stone Live Studios to benefit the efforts of MusiCares and NIVA.

The show featured everybody from Ringo Starr, Linda Perry and Slash to Gavin Rossdale, Sean Lennon, Cheap Trick, John Oates, Billy Gibbons, DMC, Matt Sorum, Sean Lennon and Taylor Momsen. “MusicCares has helped so many of my friends and family in the music community,” Momsen told Rolling Stone, “and now, branching out to COVID relief and all the other angles that help the music world is incredible and such an honor to be a part of.”

One of the many highlights was a rendition of the Beatles’ “Come Together” by Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Perry, Slash, Gilby Clarke, Matt Sorum and David Bowie pianist Mike Garson. The presence of Slash, Sorum and Clarke made it a rare 3/5th reunion of the Use Your Illusion tour-era of Guns N’ Roses.

It was followed by a cover of AC/DC’s “Its A Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N’ Roll)” by Hale, Sorum and Clarke with Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander on lead vocals.

Most of the performers from the show planned on touring this summer and are now stuck at home for the foreseeable future. “In a way, it’s nice, because we’ve never had much more than a month off, or six weeks at the most, ever,” Cheap Trick bassist Tom Petersson told Rolling Stone in June. “We’re always on call, and we work year-round. We’ve got a small business going here. We can’t afford to just stop.”