Slash Announces 2019 Summer Tour With Myles Kennedy and Conspirators

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have extended their tour in support of 2018’s Living the Dream into 2019 with a batch of summer dates.
The 17-date trek opens July 15th at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater and closes, for now, August 13th at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live. The group promises to announce additional North American tour dates soon.
Tickets for the tour go on sale February 8th at Slash’s site.
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators previously toured their third LP together this past fall; a live document of that trek is seen in the fan-shot video for the Living the Dream single “Mind Your Manners.”
Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Tour Dates
July 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater
July 17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
July 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
July 20 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre
July 21 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
July 23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
July 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre
July 26 – Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor
July 29 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex
July 31 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre
August 1 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino
August 3 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel
August 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
August 7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Performance Pavilion
August 9 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s
August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
August 13 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
