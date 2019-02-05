Slash Announces 2019 Summer Tour With Myles Kennedy and Conspirators

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators have extended their tour in support of 2018’s Living the Dream into 2019 with a batch of summer dates.

The 17-date trek opens July 15th at San Francisco’s Warfield Theater and closes, for now, August 13th at Orlando’s Hard Rock Live. The group promises to announce additional North American tour dates soon.

Tickets for the tour go on sale February 8th at Slash’s site.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators previously toured their third LP together this past fall; a live document of that trek is seen in the fan-shot video for the Living the Dream single “Mind Your Manners.”

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators Tour Dates

July 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theater

July 17 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

July 18 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

July 20 – Edmonton, AB @ Edmonton Convention Centre

July 21 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

July 23 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

July 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theatre

July 26 – Windsor, ON @ Colosseum at Caesars Windsor

July 29 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel Complex

July 31 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

August 1 – Northfield, OH @ Hard Rock Rocksino

August 3 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino Hotel

August 6 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

August 7 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Performance Pavilion

August 9 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

August 13 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live