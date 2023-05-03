Summer Time, Her Time: Sky Ferreira Announces New Tour Dates

Sky Ferreira will return to the stage this summer, announcing a run of five shows in late June and early July.

The first two gigs will take place on the East Coast, with Ferreira performing at the Fillmore in Silver Spring, Maryland, on June 29 and the Queen in Wilmington, Delaware, on June 30. She’ll then head to California, where she’ll play at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco on July 6, the Observatory North Park in San Diego on July 7, and the Vermont in Los Angeles on July 8.

Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, May 4, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Ferreira is expected to announce some additional dates soon.

It’s famously been about 10 years since Ferreira released her celebrated debut, 2013’s Night Time, My Time. During that time, she’s performed fairly regularly, including a run of U.K. and European festival dates last year, along with an appearance at Desert Daze in California.

As for music, Ferreira has been teasing her second LP, Masochism, for years but has released just two songs since Night Time, My Time: 2019’s “Downhill Lullaby,” and last year’s “Don’t Forget.” In the interim, she’s also guested on several tracks, including Iceage’s “Pain Killer” and Beck’s “Die Waiting.”

Back in Jan., she addressed the long holdup on Instagram, sharing a snippet of a song from 2019 and saying, “I tried to put this song out forever ago. This is not my fault & it’s not a conspiracy or whatever.”

She continued in a series of Instagram Stories, “I am not a hysterical/lying/lazy lunatic. I can pull up performances from 2014 of unreleased singles too. This is beyond fucked up. I am so frustrated & over it.” She also suggested that some people had deemed her “difficult” and “high strung,” though she asserted that “doesn’t give people the right to damage & stall my career.” Trending Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 The Next Front in the GOP's War on Women: No-Fault Divorce Kiss’ Paul Stanley Has 'Thoughts' About Parents Who Support Kids’ Gender Identities Tucker’s Racist Text That Freaked Out Fox: ‘It’s Not How White Men Fight’

She added, “I can’t think of a time in the last 7 years where I’ve been able to just focus on what I’m supposed to do & my work being presented the way I want it to or my shows being the way one needs it to be to be perform & play well. Despite having to basically sacrifice every aspect of my life to make sure it happens & the amount of time/work I put into everything beforehand. It’s not okay. If I’m not allowed to say something without consequence & the people who are supposed to do their job refuse to look out for me… How am I not going to be ‘difficult’?!?”

Sky Ferreira 2023 Tour Dates

June 29 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 30 – Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

July 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

July 7 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

July 8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Vermont