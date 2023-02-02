Skrillex Drops ‘Xena’ with Palestinian Singer Nai Barghouti

Skrillex continues his collaborative streak with his latest drop, “Xena” with Nai Barghouti, a singer, composer, and flutist from Palestine. The single opens with vocals echoing the Warrior Princess’ famous war cry and melts into a rush of bass and techno as the Palestian singer’s voice commands the track.

Barghouti posted a video on Thursday with Skrillex in the studio while the new track played in the background. "I still remember the very first time we met," wrote Barghouti. "We shook hands and just kind of knew that something great will come out of it. Beyond thrilled and honored to be part of this incredible track with the one and only @skrillex."

The new single is Skrillex’s fifth track to release ahead of a possible double album, which he previously teased on social media with a video filled with song snippets, accompanied by the enigmatic caption, “QFF/DGTC 23.” The artist-turned-megaproducer/DJ’s recent collaborations include “Rumble” with Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan, “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps, “Real Spring” with Bladee.

This year is poised for a big return from Skrillex, who hasn’t shared a full-length solo album since 2014’s Recess. In 2015, however, he released a collaborative record with Diplo as Jack Ü, which featured the Justin Bieber-assisted single “Where Are Ü Now.”