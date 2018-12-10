Hear Skrillex, Utada Hikaru’s Dizzying Preview of New Song ‘Face My Fears’

Skrillex, singer-songwriter Utada Hikaru and producer Poo Bear teased their collaborative track “Face My Fears” from the upcoming Disney/Square Enix game Kingdom Hearts III. The preview, set to a cinematic trailer featuring clips from the role-playing title, builds from a simple piano ballad to a dizzying EDM chorus filled with heavy programming and vocal processing.

While Skrillex originally planned to remix Hikaru’s song “Don’t Think Twice,” which serves as the game’s main theme song, but they instead teamed for an original track. Kingdom Hearts III, out January 29th on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, features characters and settings from various Disney and Pixar franchises (including Donald Duck, Goofy and Mickey Mouse), along with Square Enix’s Final Fantasy.

English and Japanese versions of “Face My Fears” will be available as part of Hikaru’s Face My Fears EP, out January 18th. In 2018, Skrillex released the singles “GOH” (with What So Not, featuring KLP) and “Agen Wida” (with Joyryde), reunited with formative post-hardcore band From First to Last and issued remixes of Pendulum’s “The Island, Part 1” and Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.”