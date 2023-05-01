Skrillex Captures the Life of the Party With Fred Again.. and Flowdan in ‘Rumble’ Video

Skrillex takes TikTok’s “Point of View” trend to a new level in the music video for his Fred Again.. and Flowdan collaboration “Rumble.” The three musicians are smaller parts of a bigger machine as the video pulls together footage of the audience at their third surprise pop-up concert with FourTet at London’s The Troxy in January.

Directed by Manu Cossu, some of the ravers captured in “Rumble” work the camera, flashing intense gazes into the lens. But most of the stars of the video couldn’t care less that anyone was documenting their night — all sweat, flailing bodies, and high energy. For them, it’s like the world outside of the wall of sound Skrillex created ceased to exist, even if only for a moment.

“Listen, you hear that? Shots gettin’ fired in a warzone/Rifle a spin like gorillas in the mist/Nothin’ ain’t crisis when you end up in a jungle,” Flowdan raps over pulsating production. “Yo, listen, you hear that?”

"Rumble" appeared on Quest for Fire, the first of two albums Skrillex released this year, in February. The record featured appearances from Starrah, Kito, Dylan Brady, Missy Elliot, Bobby Raps, and more. Its follow-up, Don't Get Too Close, arrived a day later with more even collaborations, including Trippie Redd, PinkPantheress, Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber, and BEAM.

A fan favorite, “Rumble” appeared as the third song in the setlist for Fred again.., Skrillex, and Four Tet’s last-minute closing set at Coachella, filling out the remainder of Frank Ocean’s set time after the singer backed out of the festival and was replaced with the EDM trio and Blink-182.