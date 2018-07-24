Skrillex Reunites With From First to Last for New Song ‘Surrender’

Sonny “Skrillex” Moore reunited with former band From First to Last for a thrilling new song “Surrender,” which screamo/post-hardcore band released as a free download through their Twitter.

From First to Last teased “Surrender” both onstage and with a studio clip on Instagram. Moore hyped the track Monday on Twitter, writing, “I don’t wanna make a big deal about it but i made a new song with my old band @FFTLAST and we decided to give it away for free in a few hours.”

Moore served as From First to Last’s frontman on two LPs, 2004’s Dear Diary, My Teen Angst Has a Bodycount and 2006’s Heroine, before leaving the group in order to work on his own music and avoid damaging his voice. After issuing the 2009 album Gypsyhook under his own name, Moore formally adopted the Skrillex moniker and transitioned into EDM with his 2010 EP, My Name Is Skrillex.

Moore first reunited with From First to Last for the January 2017 single “Make War,” which also featured Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Original drummer Derek Bloom also returned to the line-up last year for their first reunion show in February, with longtime bassist Matt Manning joining the group.