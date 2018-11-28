Rolling Stone
Hear Skrillex’s Colossal Remix of Travis Scott, Drake’s ‘Sicko Mode’

Original track appears on Texas rapper’s latest album ‘Astroworld’

Travis ScottMac Miller: A Celebration of Life concert, Los Angeles, USA - 31 Oct 2018

Skrillex unveiled his new remix of Travis Scott's (above) Drake-featuring single, 'Sicko Mode,' off his latest album, 'Astroworld.'

Skrillex unveiled a earth-rattling remix of Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode.” The Drake-featuring cut appears on Scott’s latest album, Astroworld.

The track finds Skrillex finding clever ways to amplify and expand the already sprawling sonic palette of “Sicko Mode.” He laces Drake’s organ-tinged intro with extra synths, dredges the boom-bap mid-section through more mechanized grit and completely ratchets up the outro with a blistering drum groove.

“Sicko Mode” was released as a single in August and eventually peaked at Number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. In October, Scott released the video for “Sicko Mode,” a mind-bending visual homage to Texas, which the rapper co-directed with Dave Meyers.

Astroworld marks Scott’s third solo album. It follows his 2017 collaboration with Quavo, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, and his 2016 solo effort, Birds In the Trap Sing McKnight. Scott is currently touring North America in support of Astroworld, with the trek set to wrap December 22nd in Portland, Oregon.

