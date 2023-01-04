Skrillex Is Ready to ‘Rumble’ on New Song With Fred Again.., Flowdan

Skrillex is back with his first new solo song in just over a year, “Rumble,” which features rising DJ/producer Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan.

“Rumble” lives up to its name, with Flowdan rapping over a steady, propulsive groove punctuated with menacing bass swells. The two-and-half-minute track builds steadily to a clever peak that drops with a deft, almost understated boom.

The official release of "Rumble" comes after Fred Again.. teased it during his Boiler Room debut last summer. The song also dropped a couple of days after Skrillex appeared to tease new music — even a possible double album — on social media with a video filled with song snippets, accompanied by the enigmatic caption, "QFF/DGTC 23."

Skrillex hasn’t released a proper solo album since 2014’s Recess. The following year, he and Diplo also released a collaborative record as Jack Ü.

Skrillex has, of course, stayed busy with plenty of collaborations, loose singles, and production work in the intervening years — though “Rumble” is his first solo offering since 2021. He was involved in some new music last year, including collaborations with Beyoncé (“Energy”), PinkPantheress (“Where Are You”), and 100 Gecs (“Torture Me”).