Skrillex Reveals New Album ‘Quest for Fire’ Is Arriving Very Soon

After spending the first weeks of 2023 torridly releasing singles, Skrillex has revealed that his new album, Quest for Fire, is arriving very soon.

The producer/DJ made the surprise announcement Saturday night on Instagram, adding that the LP will be released this Friday, Feb. 17, and sharing himself performing a "basement set" of the album's 14-song track list.

In addition to the already-unveiled singles “Rumble” with rising DJ/producer Fred Again.. and grime MC/producer Flowdan, “Way Back” with Trippie Redd and Pink Pantheress, “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps and “Xena” with Palestinian singer Nai Barghouti, Skrillex’s stacked Quest for Fire guestlist also features Pete Wentz (“Warped Tour ’05”), Missy Elliott and Mr. Oizo (“Ratata”), Four Tet and Starrah (“Butterflies,” originally released in 2021) and Swae Lee (“Too Bizarre”), among many more.

Quest for Fire marks Skrillex’s first full-length solo LP since 2014’s Recess, though he’s remained prolific collaborator since then, working with artists like J Balvin (“In Da Getto“), Justin Bieber (“Don’t Go“), Jhay Cortez (“En Mi Cuarto“), Rick Ross and more.