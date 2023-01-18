Skrillex Continues Singles Streak With Bobby Raps-Assisted Song ‘Leave Me Like This’

Coming in hot. Skrillex has extended his recent streak of collaborative singles with his latest release, “Leave Me Like This,” which recruits Minnesota rapper and singer Bobby Raps to offer an earnest plea for more time.

“Into the shadow/Always break my light and/Please don’t leave me like this/Stay with me ’til the night ends,” the song’s guiding sentiment begs, recurring throughout its pulsing production.

A snippet from “Leave Me Like This” first appeared in a teaser trailer Skrillex shared on social media at the top of the year. Across 42 seconds, various beats and voices bounce off of one another, introducing what he captioned as “QFF/DGTC 23.”

Also previewed were the first two singles that followed the post, which included collaborations with Pinkpantheress and Trippie Redd on “Way Back” and with Fred Again.. and Flowdan on “Rumble.”

The relentless string of releases follows a full year without any new music from the producer, who last released a single in 2021 and hasn’t shared a full-length solo album since 2014’s Recess. In 2015, however, he teamed up with Diplo to release a collaborative record as Jack Ü, which featured the Justin Bieber-assisted single “Where Are Ü Now.”