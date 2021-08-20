Skrillex, Justin Bieber, Don Toliver Link Up on New Song ‘Don’t Go’

Skrillex has enlisted longtime collaborator Justin Bieber and Don Toliver for new single, “Don’t Go.” The trio also appear in the accompanying video.

In the new Salomon Ligthelm-directed visual, the trio become live art in a number of exhibits, including an enclosed neon-lit area and a nature setting, and paintings drip tears on the walls. Bieber and Toliver trade verses and later in the song take turns on the lines: “Girl I need to see your face/Hit the gas to win the race/30 pounds of loaded bass/Move it babe I love the chase.” By songs end, they are all cast in gold.

The prolific producer has released a bevy of singles and collaborations recently, including “En Mi Cuarto” with Jhay Cortez, “In Da Ghetto” with J Balvin, and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Ego Death” with Kanye West and FKA Twigs, which all arrived last month.

Earlier in the day, Bieber announced a Las Vegas Weekender taking place October 7th-10th at Wynn Las Vegas where he will perform along with David Guetta, The Kid Laroi, Kehlani, Jaden, TroyBoi, Eddie Benjamin, and others. Bieber’s “Stay” with the Kid Laroi has topped the Rolling Stone 100 Songs Chart for its fifth consecutive week. He will perform during Jay-Z’s Made in America music festival over Labor Day Weekend in Philadelphia. Bieber also leads MTV’s VMA nominations with seven this year. The awards event will air live from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 12th at 8 p.m. ET.