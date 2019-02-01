Skrillex, Hikaru Utada Take a Nostalgic, Animated Trip in ‘Face My Fears’ Video

Skrillex and Hikaru Utada teamed up for “Face My Fears” and have released its video. The euphoric song serves as the opening theme for the recently released video game, Kingdom Hearts 3, part of the long-running Square Enix and Disney franchise.

The new visual comprises gameplay footage cuts interspersed with other clips featured in Kingdom Hearts 3. It serves as a nostalgic, heartwarming trip down animated character lane. A host of Disney character favorites flash by from several eras, including characters from Toy Story and Monsters Inc. as well as Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Winnie the Pooh and many more. The new video is soundtracked to the Japanese version of “Face My Fears,” and features an emotive piano melody and Utada’s lilting, uplifting chorus that beckons to “Let me face, let me face, let me face my fears” sang in English.

The song also appears on Utada’s Face My Fears EP. Skrillex, who was a fan of Utada’s before they met at a heavy metal festival in Germany in 2012, told Billboard that the song came together in under an hour. He said the Kingdom Hearts games were a part of his youth.

“For me, there’s something [about it] that I immediately connect with my younger self, back when I was experiencing it for the first time,” he told Billboard. “When you turn it on, it feels like you’re in that world, and when it comes to being a creator, everything you do, in a way, is a synthesis of the things you love in life. My goal for ‘Face My Fears’ was to hopefully continue the legacy of that feeling.”