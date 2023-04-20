Skrillex, Four Tet, Fred Again.. Will Close Coachella Weekend Two: Sources 

Skrillex, Fred Again.. and Four Tet are expected to play a special set to fill the closing slot for Coachella’s Weekend 2 Sunday Night, multiple sources tell Rolling Stone.

The three acts will play the 10:25 TBA slot currently listed on Coachella’s Sunday lineup after Blink-182’s headlining set, both slots replacing Frank Ocean after the singer pulled out for Weekend 2 on Wednesday.

Representatives for the festival, for Skrillex, and Fred Again.. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A rep for Four Tet declined to comment.

Fred Again.. teased the performance on Thursday, writing on Instagram, “I cannot believe I’m saying this again but does anyone know where Sonny [Skrillex]] is?” over a photo of himself covering his smile with his hand. He also shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Four Tet captioned by a keyboard smash. Later that evening, Fred Again… confirmed that the trio would be playing Coachella’s closing set on Sunday. “Coachella. Sunday night,” wrote the DJ. “I didn’t think I was gonna be back with my brothers like this for a longgggg time. Until last night. And here we are.”

The three electronic acts recently released a collaboration titled “Baby Again” in March after a sold out show at Madison Square Garden the month prior.

The new reporting comes just minutes after Coachella announced set times for Sunday’s festival on Thursday, including the addition of Blink-182 as a headliner for Sunday’s lineup.

Variety initially reported earlier this week that Blink-182 would take the headlining slot following Ocean's cancelation. Reps for Ocean cited an ankle injury he'd sustained prior to his headlining set last week, which also caused an abrupt change to his production.

This is the second year in a row Coachella had to book a last second headline replacement after The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia replaced Kanye West last year.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show, but I enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” Ocean said of his controversial set in a statement earlier this week.