Skrillex Surprise-Releases Another New Album, ‘Don’t Get Too Close’

Skrillex has surprised fans with another new album, just a day after releasing his Quest for Fire.

The EDM-pop superstar previously revealed that a follow-up LP, dubbed Don’t Get Too Close, was on the way, and during Skrillex’s performance Saturday at New York’s Madison Square Garden, he informed the crowd that the album is out right now; the MSG gig also featured specially made “bootleg CDs” of the new album, which won’t be available anywhere else.

Like Quest for Fire, Don’t Get Too Close is a star-studded affair, comprising recent collaborations and new recordings. This time around, Skrillex has enlisted Kid Cudi (“Summer Time”), Chief Keef, Yung Lean, PinkPantheress & Trippie Redd (“Way Back“), Bibi Bourelly and, on two songs, Bladee, who features on the previously released single “Real Spring”:

Don’t Get Too Close also boasts the 2021 single “Don’t Go” featuring Justin Bieber and Don Toliver, as well as the title track, which showcases Skrillex (a.k.a. Sonny Moore) singing for the first time in eight years.

Quest for Fire marked Skrillex's first official album since 2014's Recess; this time around, fans didn't even need to wait 48 hours for a follow-up. "Listening to Quest for Fire, though, shows how Skrillex has continuously expanded his sonic palette through his productions, remixes, and other work, particularly when it comes to finding beats," Rolling Stone wrote in its review of the album. "Like the mosh pits and dance floors that have thrilled to his music over the years, Skrillex knows that perpetual motion is crucial."

Don’t Get Too Close Track List

1. Skrillex & Bobby Raps, “Don’t Leave Me Like This”

2. Skrillex, Pink Pantheress & Trippie Redd, “Way Back”

3. Skrillex & BEAM, “Selecta”

4. Skrillex, Yung Lean & Bladee, “Ceremony”

5. Skrillex & Bladee, “Real Spring”

6. Skrillex & Kid Cudi, “Summer Time”

7. Skrillex, Corbin & Chief Keef, “Bad for Me”

8. Skrillex, Prentiss & Anthony Green, “3am”

9. Skrillex, Justin Bieber & Don Toliver, “Don’t Go”

10. Skrillex, Sonny Moore & Bibi Bourelly, “Don’t Get Too Close”

11. Skrillex & Swae Lee, “Mixed Signals”

12. Skrillex & Bibi Bourelly, “Painting Rainbows”