Skrillex Sings for First Time in 8 Years on ‘Don’t Get Too Close’

Following a string of releases in 2023 and the announcement of his upcoming album Quest For Fire, Skrillex dropped the single “Don’t Get Too Close” on Monday. The new track features his own vocals (credited as Sonny Moore) and German singer Bibi Bourelly.

The song’s video shows a singing porcupine using Bourelly’s voice and later Skrillex’s voice. “I’m on my PC/I see famous people/I think they’re like mе/So why aren’t we equal?” sings Skrillex. Soon, he’s joined by Bourelly for the chorus: “Don’t gеt too close/Nobody knows me.”

This is the first time the DJ’s vocals are featured prominently on a track since the release of 2015’s “Mind” from his joint Jack Ü album with Diplo. He also sang on tracks “Fire Away” in 2014 and “Summit” from 2011.

The song is more experimental than some of his recent work, and is set to be included on a second upcoming album, also named Don't Get Too Close.

Skrillex started 2023 by releasing “Rumble” with Fred Again… and Flowdan, “Way Back” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, and “Leave Me Like This” with Bobby Raps, all which will be featured on the Quest For Fire album set to release on Friday. Skrillex made the surprise announcement Saturday night on Instagram, adding that he’ll be performing a “basement set” of the album’s 14-song tracklist.

The LP will also feature Pete Wentz, Missy Elliott, and Swae Lee. Quest for Fire marks Skrillex’s first full-length solo LP since 2014’s Recess. He’s remained a prolific collaborator since then, working with artists like J Balvin (“In Da Getto“), Justin Bieber (“Don’t Go“), Jhay Cortez (“En Mi Cuarto“), Rick Ross and more.