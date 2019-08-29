Hear Skrillex, Boys Noize and Ty Dolla $ign Team Up for ‘Midnight Hour’

Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign have dropped their third collaboration this year, this time with the help of Boys Noize. The track, “Midnight Hour,” pairs smooth-talking vocals with a hard-hitting nightclub beat.

On the song, Ty Dolla $ign croons, “Late in the midnight hour/ You made the worst decisions/ I was always there to listen/ Not this time.” Boys Noize comes in with a few fast-talking lines towards the end of the song, which punctuate each of Ty Dolla $ign’s verses.

The song follows Skrillex’s joint remix with Ty Dolla $ign of Lykki Li’s “Two Nights,” which was released in July. The remix appeared on Li’s recent EP Still Sad Still Sexy and amped up the song’s percussion, adding Ty Dolla $ign in on a verse. The duo also collaborated on “Malokera” with MC Lan, TroyBoi and Ludmilla.

Last year, Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ign joined forces with Mariah Carey for her song “The Distance,” an R&B number with heavy beats and a pop hook. The track was part of Carey’s most recent record, Caution, which dropped last fall.

Ty Dolla $ign recently won Best Power Anthem at the MTV VMAs for his work with Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj on single “Hot Girl Summer,” which was produced by Juicy J.