fbpixel
×
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Cool Collab

Skrillex Taps Boys Noize for Thumping Summer Banger ‘Fine Day Anthem’

The single follows the producer's recent LPs, Quest for Fire and Don't Get Too Close
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Skrillex and Boys Noize attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Skrillex and Boys Noize at the Grammys Steve Granitz/WireImage

Skrillex has reunited with Boys Noize for a new single, “Fine Day Anthem.” The pair recently previewed the track during a show in Berlin and it marks their first collaboration since their dual 2019 EP Turn Off The Lights.

The cover art for the single, created by digital artist Thomas Harrington Rawle using both studio photography and manual digital painting, is intended to evoke ’90’s rave photos. On Twitter, Skrillex noted that the duo have included snippets from single in their DJ sets for the past year.

“Fine Day Anthem” follows a string of releases from Skrillex so far this year, including two albums. Most recently, the producer dropped a video for his single “Rumble,” a collaboration with Fred Again.. and Flowdan, which was shot at London’s The Troxy in January.

Trending

“Rumble” appeared on Quest for Fire, which was released in February. The record featured appearances from Starrah, Kito, Dylan Brady, Missy Elliot, Bobby Raps, and more. Its follow-up, Don’t Get Too Close, arrived a day later with more even collaborations, including Trippie Redd, PinkPantheress, Kid Cudi, Justin Bieber, and BEAM.

Quest for Fire marked Skrillex’s first official album since 2014’s Recess. On the title track from the second album, “Don’t Get Too Close,” the producer, credited as Sonny Moore, sang for the first time since Recess single “Fire Away.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

New Photos of Donald Trump Show He May Not Be Heeding the Strict Legal Warnings

Robert De Niro's Grandson Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Who Acted in 'A Star Is Born,' Dies at 19

All 5 Indiana Jones Movies Ranked, Including 'Dial of Destiny'

Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin's Lusty July 4th Photos

You might also like

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Rolling Stone, LLC. All rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad