Skip Marley Aims for Good Life in Bad Times on ‘Make Me Feel’ With Rick Ross, Ari Lennox

Skip Marley focuses on the good life, despite times being bad on his romantic new single, “Make Me Feel.” Featuring Rick Ross and Ari Lennox, the grandson of Bob Marley’s new song follows his release of “Slow Down,” which features H.E.R.

The track hones in on the warm emotions of hope found in love, despite being surrounded by uncertainty. Marley and Ross exchange verses while Lennox’s harmonic vocals are woven in throughout the mix. “Let’s make this a good life/Yeah, even through the bad times,” Marley and Lennox sing, their vocals intertwining on the chorus. “Nothing can kill this vibe/As long as I feel the way you make me feel/You give me hope.”

“Here’s my memoir, I need your thesis,” Ross raps during his verse. “After I’ve read chapter five/In the S6, side by side/Yes, I told her that her future bright.”

Last year, Marley dropped solo track “Enemy,” “That’s Not True” featuring Marley’s uncle, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, and his Major Lazer collaboration “Can’t Take It From Me.” Meanwhile, Ross released “Season Ticket Holder” featuring Raphael Saadiq, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem earlier this year. The rapper is set to compete with 2 Chainz in a Verzuz battle on August 6th. Lennox’s “Bussit” came out in January and she also appeared in JoJo’s “Man” video in March.