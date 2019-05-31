Skip Marley Defends Reggae Lineage on New Song ‘Enemy’

Reggae scion Skip Marley stakes a strong claim for himself on his new song, “Enemy.” The track finds Bob Marley’s grandson living up to his lineage while finding new ways to push the boundaries of the genre, blending a deep dub groove with percussion that drifts seamlessly between sharp trap snares and distant drum fills. “Why? Why dem try fi put me down?” Marley sings, “Oh Lord, why dem try fi take the crown, my crown?”

“Enemy” marks Marley’s second solo track of 2019, following “That’s Not True,” which arrived in April and features Marley’s uncle, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley. Marley also teamed with Major Lazer for a new song, “Can’t Take It From Me,” which is expected to appear on dance outfit’s new album, Music Is the Weapon.

Prior to his 2019 output, Marley had not released any new music since 2017, when he shared a string of singles and teamed with Katy Perry on her song “Chained to the Rhythm” (the song made him the first musician in his family to crack the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100). Marley plans to release additional music throughout the year.