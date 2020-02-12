Watch Skip Marley and H.E.R. Perform ‘Slow Down’ on ‘Fallon’

Skip Marley and H.E.R. joined forces on The Tonight Show to perform their sultry track “Slow Down” with the help of house band the Roots.

The pair released “Slow Down” in January along with a music video directed by Lacey Duke, although Marley and H.E.R. first premiered the song during a show at the Hollywood Bowl with Lauryn Hill in October. “When I made the song, I was looking and wondering who could be a feature and then I thought of H.E.R. because I love her vibe and her energy really. As soon as I heard the [completed] track I was in love,” Marley told Vibe Magazine.

Marley has released several singles over the past year, including his solo track “Enemy,” “That’s Not True” featuring Marley’s uncle, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, and his Major Lazer collaboration “Can’t Take It From Me.”

H.E.R., meanwhile, debuted a new song, “Anti,” last fall at the MTV VMAs. She told Rolling Stone in December that she’s currently working on her next album, noting that it will be more “musical.” “In general, I definitely want to hear more records with chord changes and more people taking pride in the quality of the sound rather than just taking a loop and putting a beat under it,” she said. “People like Quincy Jones and even Rodney Jerkins perfected their mixes and made sure each instrument was doing the right thing. They were looking for that feeling, as opposed to looking for that hit.”