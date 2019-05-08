Skip Marley, Damian Marley Explore Miami’s Little Haiti in ‘That’s Not True’ Video

Skip Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, cruises through Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood in the reggae artist’s low-key video for “That’s Not True,” his collaborative track with his uncle Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

Director Andrew Sandler follows Skip as he views friends and locals: barbers cutting hair, people playing dice and kids kicking around a soccer ball. “Don’t you fall from grace — brother don’t through it all away,” he sings on the track over a dubby, horn-heavy groove. “A wise man used to say, ‘Money ain’t life, so take it easy.'”

Damian appears later in the song and video, spitting wisdom in rapid-fire staccato triplets. “Better you builds a bridge than instead of you build a wall/Better to love and lost than to never have loved at all,” he rhymes.

“That’s Not True” is Skip Marley’s first original track since 2017, the year he broke out to wide exposure with his guest spot on Katy Perry’s “Chained to the Rhythm.” His forthcoming collaboration with Major Lazer, “Can’t Take It From Me,” is due out May 10th.

“Being [Bob’s] grandson has never been a burden,” Marley told Rolling Stone in 2017 of his famous last name. “It’s a light because I’m carrying on his message of love and the unification of mankind, brothers and sisters stronger together, to a whole new generation.”