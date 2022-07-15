Skillibeng Is Breathing New Life Into Dancehall

Jamaican artist Skillibeng is looking to breathe new life into dancehall. He recently caught the attention of Nicki Minaj, who remixed his song “Crocodile Teeth” on her recent reissue of Beam Me Up Scotty. Now, the 25-year-old joins Rolling Stone for an episode of On Your Radar.

“By the beat and through what I’m saying and how I say it, you can hear Jamaica,” he says. “If you listen to where dancehall started, it has evolved through the years. [What I do] is just a new sound right now.”

Skillibeng’s first track to crossover was 2019’s “Brik Pan Brik,” but the pandemic put his plans for expansion on hold. He kept busy by experimenting with trap-inspired beats and familiar flows in the lab, carving out a new lane for himself. This year, he enlisted French Montana and Fivio Foreign to add their flair onto “Whap Whap.” The anthem — a potential song of the summer — showcases Skillibeng’s potential.

Watch the full interview above.