Skepta Taps Kid Cudi, J Balvin for New EP ‘All In’

Grime great Skepta has announced a new EP, All In, set to arrive this Friday, July 30th.

The five-track project will feature collaborations with J Balvin, Teezee, and Kid Cudi. All In marks Skepta’s first solo release since his 2019 album, Ignorance Is Bliss, while it will also follow his 2020 collaborative album with Chip and Young Adz, Insomnia.

In the years since Ignorance Is Bliss, Skepta’s has also kept busy with a variety of collaborations and singles. He recently appeared on the F9 soundtrack cut “Lane Switcha” with A$AP Rocky and Pop Smoke, while earlier this year he and Slowthai reunited for “Canceled” off the latter’s most recent album, Tyron.

Some of Skepta’s 2020 offerings include Gorillaz’s “How Far?” which also featured late Afrobeat legend Tony Allen; “Papi Chula,” a collaboration with French-British rapper Octavian; and “Show Out,” a track with Kid Cudi and Pop Smoke on the former’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

All In Tracklist

1. “Bellator”

2. “Peace of Mind” (with Teezee & Kid Cudi)

3. “Nirvana” (with J Balvin)

4. “Lit Like This”

5. “Eyes on Me”