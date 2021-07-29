Skepta Taps J Balvin for Spanish Verse on ‘Nirvana’

Just a few days after British rapper Skepta shared that he’s getting ready to drop a five-song EP called All In, he’s offering the first glimpse at the project with the new single “Nirvana.” The downbeat track sees Skepta sprinkle a little bit of Spanish into his lyrics before handing the mic to J Balvin for a guest verse.

Produced by beatmaker Jae5, the track was inspired by Skepta’s time in Latin America. The KLVD-directed video plays out like a noir thriller as Skepta enters an opulent estate as a butler and starts an affair with the wealthy mistress of the house. Things take a bloody turn, however, and Skepta finds himself facing a gory ending alongside J Balvin.

All In is inspired by Skepta’s new interest in playing poker. In addition to the collaboration with Balvin, it also includes features from the Nigerian artist Teezee and Kid Cudi. The EP is Skepta’s first project since his 2019 album Ignorance Is Bliss. J Balvin, meanwhile, has also had a busy few weeks—”Nirvana” follows his reggaeton rework of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam” and the Bobby Shmurda and Daddy Yankee remix of his Eladio Carrion drill take “TATA.”