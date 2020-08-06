 Sixthman Cruises Pivots to Social-Distanced Event Planning - Rolling Stone
Sixthman Cruises Pivots to Social-Distanced Event Planning in Light of COVID-19

Company behind the Kiss Kruise, Knotfest and more is pivoting in light of pandemic

LISBON, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 20: Norwegian Pearl, a Jewel class cruise ship of Norwegian Cruise Line, sails past 25 de Abril Bridge on the Tagus River while leaving harbor on her way to Ponta Delgada, in the Azores, at the end of the afternoon on October 20, 2019 in Lisbon, Portugal. Norwegian Pearl is the third of NCL's four Jewel-class ships. She was preceded by Norwegian Jewel in 2005, and Pride of Hawaii (now Norwegian Jade) in 2006. She was followed by Norwegian Gem in 2007. (Photo by Horacio Villalobos#Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Sixthman is launching a branch called Sixthman Services.

Corbis via Getty Images

Sixthman — the cruise company responsible for Knotfest, the Kiss Kruise and more — has been effectively grounded since the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading across the world. As such, the company is now launching a branch called Sixthman Services to brands, bands, promoters, conferences and communities looking to throw socially distanced events.

According to a Sixthman rep, the company has retained much of its staff and now plans to offer up those resources for socially distanced, outdoor, on-land events. “With the expansion of Sixthman Services, we are now fully set up to take our passion and experience to help others to create and produce successful events of all sizes and styles,” CEO Anthony Diaz said in a release. “We couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to help brands, bands and event holders bring communities back together in venues of all kinds when the time is right, and together virtually in the meantime.”

Back in March, Sixthman planned to go full steam ahead with its slate of cruises, beginning with Slipknot’s Knotfest in August. That event — plus all others scheduled for 2020 — has since been canceled, as COVID-19’s spread has not abated.

The company is now looking toward 2021, with its first booking being John Prine’s All The Best Fest in May in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Prine died from the complications related to COVID-19 in April, so the second edition of the festival will serve as a tribute to the musician, with performances from the likes of Jason Isbell, Steve Earle, Margo Price and more. A rep said that plans for enhanced screening, hospital-grade filtration systems and other measures will be in place should the pandemic still be at large in 2021. The company is also eradicating high-fives between crew members and passengers.

Sixthman is not the only company to pivot in light of COVID-19. L.A.-based Choura Events, for one, switched from outfitting music fests like Coachella to building emergency medical facilities at the start of the pandemic.

