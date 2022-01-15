Six People Hospitalized Following Shooting Outside Eugene, Oregon Concert

Six people were hospitalized following a shooting outside a Eugene, Oregon concert Friday night.

The mass shooting occurred in the back parking lot of the city’s WOW Hall venue, where rappers Lil Bean and Zay Bang had a concert scheduled Friday night, NPR reports. The concert hall and community center is located two miles west of the University of Oregon campus.

“Shots fired at WOW Hall, five people transported to local hospital,” Eugene Police tweeted Friday. “Reports came in at 9:29 p.m. reports of multiple shots fired at WOW Hall, 219 W. 8th Avenue. EPD & multiple law enforcement agencies responded, along with Eugene Springfield Fire.”

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said police arrived on the scene within two-and-a-half minutes of the shooting. All six victims — four males and two females — had suffered gunshot wounds, and while police didn’t know the conditions of the victims, at least one person was listed in critical condition and in surgery.

“What law enforcement found when they came on scene is what you would exactly expect when six people just got shot,” Skinner said in a press conference Friday night. “People are just trying to get out of here, their friends are on the ground, they’re trying to help.”

No arrests have been made in the shooting, police added. “We have a male in a hoodie that was seen running westbound on 8th (Avenue) right after the shooting,” Skinner said. “We think that’s our suspect, but we really don’t have a lot of information.” However, Skinner noted that witnesses were not initially cooperative with the investigation.

The interim executive director of WOW Hall said in a statement Friday, “You may have heard that there was a shooting outside the WOW Hall tonight at the ‘Lil Bean + Zay Bang’ concert. There is not much information currently available however we heard gunshots in the back parking lot. The motives are not yet known. We do know that some people were injured, but we do not know the extent of the injuries, and we do not want to speculate. We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid. We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for. This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating.”