See a 6-Minute Mash-Up of Songs From the Musical ‘Six’

The pop musical Six was set to debut on Broadway on March 12th, but that never happened, since the coronavirus pandemic prompted New York to shut down all productions to halt the spread of Covid-19. The cheeky musical — which had already been a hit in the U.K. — took the doomed wives of King Henry VIII and refashioned them as the saucy members of a girl group thanks to Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the two twentysomethings who wrote the show’s original music and lyrics.

As the production remains in limbo, a capella group RANGE Music — who hit it big with their seven-minute mash-up of Hamilton‘s songs — has created “Six in 6 Minutes,” a six-minute mash-up music video of the songs of Six. “We’ve been looking for a way to follow up our Hamilton video for years and when we heard this album, we knew it had to be Six,” said RANGE co-founder and co-musical directors Ben Holtzman and Ross Baum, who conceived, arranged, and produced the video. “This project has been over a year in the making and we’re just so grateful to have been able to come together in a difficult time to create.”

This new video features the ladies of the New York City-based RANGE Music, including Hannah Corneau (Wicked), Mary Claire King (Chicago, War Paint), Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton Tour, War Paint, The King and I), Sydney Patrick, Erika Peterson, Angela Travino, and beatboxing from AirLoom Beats.

The track can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and select additional streaming platforms now.