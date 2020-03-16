 Sirius XM to Broadcast Ultra Music Festival Experience - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1337: Women Shaping the Future
Read Next What Is the Stafford Act? Despite Text-Message Hoax, It's Not a Plan for National Quarantine Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Sirius XM to Broadcast Ultra Music Festival Experience

Festival canceled earlier this month due to COVID-19 concerns

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
MIAMI, FL - MARCH 25: David Guetta performs on stage at Ultra Music Festival at Bayfront Park on March 25, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images)

Sirius XM will virtually broadcast DJ sets from artists who were scheduled to perform at Ultra Music Festival, canceled due to coronavirus.

Sergi Alexander/Getty Images

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival may have been canceled due to the coronavirus, but fans will now be able to experience the festival virtually.

Sirius XM announced on Monday that they will broadcast the Ultra Virtual Audio festival via UMF Radio on Friday, March 20th at 5:00 p.m. ET. The channel will run through Monday, March 23rd.

The virtual broadcast will feature DJ sets from artists originally scheduled to perform at the festival, including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Major Lazer, Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, Nicky Romero and more. The channel will also include past festival DJ sets from Kygo, the Chainsmokers, Marshmello featuring Roddy Ricch, Zedd and Carl Cox.

“With the postponement of beloved events, necessary changes in people’s everyday life, and need for social distancing, we know our listeners are seeking a sense of community more than ever,” SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein said. “To encourage that, we are pleased to be working with Ultra Music Festival to provide our listeners with this virtual audio festival featuring the diverse lineup of artists the UMF delivers year after year, as well as exclusive, fresh, new sets from some of the biggest names in dance music.”

Ultra was postponed to 2021 earlier this month over COVID-19 concerns, with ticketholders offered benefits but no refunds. Tickets will be valid for both the 2021 and 2022 festivals.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1337: Women Shaping the Future
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.