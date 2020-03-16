Sirius XM to Broadcast Ultra Music Festival Experience

Miami’s Ultra Music Festival may have been canceled due to the coronavirus, but fans will now be able to experience the festival virtually.

Sirius XM announced on Monday that they will broadcast the Ultra Virtual Audio festival via UMF Radio on Friday, March 20th at 5:00 p.m. ET. The channel will run through Monday, March 23rd.

The virtual broadcast will feature DJ sets from artists originally scheduled to perform at the festival, including Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Major Lazer, Lost Frequencies, Oliver Heldens, Nicky Romero and more. The channel will also include past festival DJ sets from Kygo, the Chainsmokers, Marshmello featuring Roddy Ricch, Zedd and Carl Cox.

“With the postponement of beloved events, necessary changes in people’s everyday life, and need for social distancing, we know our listeners are seeking a sense of community more than ever,” SiriusXM president and CCO Scott Greenstein said. “To encourage that, we are pleased to be working with Ultra Music Festival to provide our listeners with this virtual audio festival featuring the diverse lineup of artists the UMF delivers year after year, as well as exclusive, fresh, new sets from some of the biggest names in dance music.”

Ultra was postponed to 2021 earlier this month over COVID-19 concerns, with ticketholders offered benefits but no refunds. Tickets will be valid for both the 2021 and 2022 festivals.