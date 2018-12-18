SiriusXM to Air Phish, Post Malone Concerts on New Year’s Eve

SiriusXM will air concerts from an array of artists including Phish, Post Malone, Willie Nelson and Lynyrd Skynyrd on New Year’s Eve. The shows will air on various Sirius stations: Nelson’s hometown gig at the Moody Theater in Austin, Texas will air on Willie’s Roadhouse, Phish’s Madison Square Garden gig will broadcast on Phish Radio, Skynyrd’s Oklahoma show will be available on Classic Vinyl and Post Malone’s concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn will air on Hip Hop Nation (a portion of Post Malone’s show will also be featured on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve).

The SiriusXM New Year’s Eve lineup also boasts concerts from Nathaniel Rateliff, Margo Price, Sevendust, John Prine, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and Rick Springfield. The EDM blowout, Countdown NYE, will also air on Diplo’s Revolution featuring sets from Afrojack, Tiësto and Dillon Francis.

SiriusXM also plans to rebroadcast some of its biggest concerts of 2018 on New Year’s Eve, including sets from U2, the Killers, Jason Aldean and Portugal. The Man. Capping everything off, the satellite radio giant will also launch a new station, New Year’s Eve Nation, December 28th.

SiriusXM New Year’s Eve Schedule

Post Malone at Barclays Center – Hip Hop Nation

Phish at Madison Square Garden – Phish Radio

Lynyrd Skynyrd at WinStar World Casino and Resort – Classic Vinyl

Willie Nelson at ACL Live at the Moody Theater – Willie’s Roadhouse

Countdown NYE featuring Afrojack, Tiësto, Dillon Francis and more in San Bernardino, CA – Diplo’s Revolution

Nathaniel Rateliff at the Grand Ole Opry House – The Spectrum

Sevendust in Atlanta, GA – Turbo

Margo Price at the Music Hall of Williamsburg – Outlaw Country

AJR at the Hammerstein Ballroom – Alt Nation

John Prine at the Grand Ole Opry House – Outlaw Country

Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes at the Count Basie Theatre – E Street Radio

Galantis at Aragon Ballroom – BPM

Rick Springfield at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino – 80’s on 8